Westbrook posted 30 points (13-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's Game 3 loss against the Lakers.

Westbrook was coming off a poor performance in Game 2 despite posting a double-double, and he bounced back admirably by posting his highest-scoring output of the current postseason run. Westbrook has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games and he seems to be getting hotter right when the Rockets need him the most. He needs to find a way cut down the turnovers, though, as he has averaged 5.0 turnovers per game in the current series against the Lakers.