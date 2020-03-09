Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Comes back with 24 points

Westbrook put up 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes Sunday in the Rockets' 126-106 loss to the Magic.

Westbrook's scoring and assist totals edged out James Harden (23 and seven) for the team lead, but the outing was still somewhat disappointing for the 31-year-old, who was rested for the front end of the back-to-back set Saturday. The Rockets' commitment to small-ball lineups has generally been yielded positive results while simultaneously bringing Westbrook's fantasy value to greater heights, but the team has hit a bit of a rough spell of late. The Rockets have now lost four consecutive games, with two of the losses coming by double figures and the other two coming against non-playoff teams in the Knicks and Hornets.