Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Commits season-high 10 turnovers

Westbrook finished with 32 points (14-29 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block across 39 minutes Sunday in the Rockets' 117-110 loss to the Nuggets. Coach Mike D'Antoni said prior to the contest that Westbrook would sit out Monday's game in Utah for maintenance purposes, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

With James Harden (thigh) sidelined, the Rockets offense ran almost entirely through Westbrook, whose 42.9 percent usage rate was an appreciable increase from his season-long rate (33.3%). While Westbrook was able to parlay the added touches into another gaudy stat line, he also committed a season-high 10 turnovers along the way, taking some of the shine off the performance. Westbrook will rest for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday, and since D'Antoni labeled Harden as doubtful for that contest, it's expected that Houston will rely more heavily on the likes of Eric Gordon, Ben McLemore, Clint Capela, Austin Rivers and Danuel House to pick up the slack offensively.