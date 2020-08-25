Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said Tuesday that he believes Westbrook (quad) is considered day-to-day, Jonathan Feigen of Houston Chronicle reports.

D'Antoni said he'll defer to the Rockets' medical staff when it comes to the guard's status, but he implied that Westbrook may have a chance to play in Game 5. "It's close," D'Antoni said. "They'll make a good call and he'll do the same." Westbrook has not played in any of the first four games of the series, which now sits at 2-2 after the Thunder's come-from-behind victory in Monday's Game 4. Westbrook's last action in the bubble came back on Aug. 11, when he put up 20 points, five rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes against the Spurs.