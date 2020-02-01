Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Continues run of 30-point games
Westbrook totaled 32 points (13-28 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 128-121 win over Dallas.
Westbrook came just one assist shy of a double-double. He also scored at least 30 in his fourth-straight game and ninth out of his last 10. He'll look to stay hot when the Rockets host the Pelicans on Sunday.
