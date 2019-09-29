Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Could be held out of preseason game
Westbrook "might not play" in Monday's preseason matchup against the Shanghai Sharks, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
If Westbrook is held out, it'll likely be on a precautionary basis, though the veteran guard did undergo a minor knee procedure back in May. Regardless, Westbrook is expected to be at full strength for the start of the regular season on Oct. 24, and coach Mike D'Antoni noted that Westbrook went through a full scrimmage Saturday night, and he'll do the same Sunday. "He's doing well," D'Antoni said. "They're amping him up. It's a little bit of a process but he was good [Saturday night]."
