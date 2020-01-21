Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Detonates for 32 points

Westbrook posted 32 points (16-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's loss to Oklahoma City.

Westbrook topped 30 points for the fifth consecutive game while notching his second triple-double in the past three contests. Moreover, Westbrook's scored efficiently and has made 66-of-118 baskets over that span. Westbrook's taken well to Houston and is generating averages of 25.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists while shooting 44.6 percent from the field, 23.5 percent from three and 76.7 percent from the line in 25.6 minutes per contest.