Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Doubtful against Charlotte
Westbrook is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against Charlotte due to an unspecified thumb injury, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Although details surrounding the issue remains murky, Westbrook appears to have suffered the thumb injury during Sunday's win over New Orleans. An absence for Westbrook would be difficult for the Rockets as the star guard's coming off a fantastic January during which he averaged 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists across 37.7 minutes per game.
