Westbrook is not likely to play in Sunday's matchup with the Kings according to coach Mike D'Antoni, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Houston was originally optimistic regarding Westbrook's status for Sunday but that is no longer the case. The Rockets are likely to err on the side of caution in order to ensure their star guard's health is up to par once the playoffs commence. Should he ultimately get ruled out, look for Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore to see increased run.
