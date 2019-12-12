Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Drops 23 in win over Cavs

Westbrook scored 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 win over the Cavaliers.

James Harden was doing his thing, pouring in 55 points on the night, but Westbrook still scored 20 or more points for the third straight game and the eighth time in the last 11. The 31-year-old is averaging 23.9 points, 8.1 boards, 8.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 threes over that stretch, and while he's predictably no longer a nightly triple-double threat while playing second fiddle to Harden, Westbrook is still delivering excellent fantasy value.