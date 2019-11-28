Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Drops 27 points and seven dimes

Westbrook scored 27 points (11-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), and accumulated nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a win over the Heat on Wednesday.

Before this game, Westbrook had a season average of 41.4 percent from the field, which is a career-low for the eight-year veteran. This performance was a step in the right direction as Westbrook was able to push that average up to 42.2 percent despite missing both of his attempts from deep. He's typically been more of a counting stats guy who throws efficiency to the wind, but he's also seeing a career-low in steals while producing an assist stat that is as low as it's been since his rookie year. Being traded to the Rockets may not have had a significant effect on James Harden's value, but Westbrook's seems to have taken a hit.