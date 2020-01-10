Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Drops 34 points against former team
Westbrook finished with 34 points (14-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Thursday's 113-92 loss to the Thunder.
Westbrook returned to Oklahoma City fort he first time since being traded in the offseason. The Rockets were soundly beaten; however, Westbrook was able to lead all scorers with 34 points. His normal collection of counting stats were absent as the game got out of hand quickly. Westbrook also had a game-high seven turnovers, something that has been troubling him of late. Rockets fans will simply need to give the team a pass on this one and look ahead Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
