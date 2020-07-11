Westbrook will join his teammates in the Orlando bubble in three or four days, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
It remains unclear why Westbrook and James Harden are delaying their entry into the bubble. The team's first game is July 31 against the Mavericks.
More News
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Delaying entry into bubble•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Comes back with 24 points•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Sitting Saturday, playing Sunday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Grabs 15 rebounds•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Inefficient in loss•