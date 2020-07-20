Westbrook (illness) is expected to arrive in Orlando on Monday, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook has been away from the team following a positive COVID-19 test back in June, but he'll make his long-awaited arrival to the Orlando bubble on Monday. The former MVP will be subject to the requisite quarantine period before he'll be able to join the Rockets for practices and, eventually, scrimmages and seeding games.