Westbrook (quad) will be limited to about 25-28 minutes for Saturday's Game 5 against the Thunder, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Westbrook will be eased back into action following a six-game absence due to a quad injury. He'll likely still start Saturday's contest next to James Harden in the backcourt.
More News
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Set to play Game 5•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Will be game-time call Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Out for Game 5•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Considered day-to-day•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Listed as out for Game 4•