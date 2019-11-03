Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Expected to sit Monday

Westbrook will play Sunday at Miami but is expected to sit for Monday's game at Memphis, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Westbrook will unsurprisingly play the front end of the back-to-back but is likely to take a seat for the second game Monday, which will be his first game off this season. The 30-year-old is averaging 23.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.0 steals over 34.6 minutes in his first five games with the Rockets.