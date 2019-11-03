Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Expected to sit Monday
Westbrook will play Sunday at Miami but is expected to sit for Monday's game at Memphis, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Westbrook will unsurprisingly play the front end of the back-to-back but is likely to take a seat for the second game Monday, which will be his first game off this season. The 30-year-old is averaging 23.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.0 steals over 34.6 minutes in his first five games with the Rockets.
More News
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Posts another triple-double•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: One assist shy of triple-double•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Posts triple-double in win•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Three dimes shy of triple double•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Removed from injury report•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Suffers dislocated finger•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.