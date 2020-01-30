Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Explodes for 39 points despite loss

Westbrook scored 39 points (16-29 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 loss at Portland.

Westbrook returned from a scheduled day off and, as has been the trend of late, he was the leader of the Rockets offense -- something surprising despite the return of James Harden (thigh) to the starting lineup. The point guard has scored 30 or more points in seven of his last eight games, and he is averaging 34.0 points on 53.9 percent shooting from the field while adding 8.7 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game during that stretch.