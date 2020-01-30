Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Explodes for 39 points despite loss
Westbrook scored 39 points (16-29 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 loss at Portland.
Westbrook returned from a scheduled day off and, as has been the trend of late, he was the leader of the Rockets offense -- something surprising despite the return of James Harden (thigh) to the starting lineup. The point guard has scored 30 or more points in seven of his last eight games, and he is averaging 34.0 points on 53.9 percent shooting from the field while adding 8.7 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game during that stretch.
More News
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Commits season-high 10 turnovers•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Officially in Sunday, out Monday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Set to play Sunday, sit Monday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Sets new season high in points•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Another super stat line•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Detonates for 32 points•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...