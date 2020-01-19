Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Fills stat sheet efficiently

Westbrook had 35 points (15-23 FG, 5-9 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 loss against the Lakers.

Westbrook has now scored 30 or more points in each of his last four outings, but he is doing it at a very efficient rate since the star guard is hitting 53.2 percent of his shots during those four contests. He is also averaging 8.5 assists and 7.0 assists per game during that stretch and even though he tends to take a backseat and operate as Houston's second-best scorer behind James Harden, he is still producing enough to remain a stellar fantasy asset.