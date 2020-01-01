Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Fills stat sheet in win

Westbrook had 28 points (11-22 FG, 0-2 3PT, 6-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 130-104 win over the Nuggets.

Westbrook seems to be gaining a slightly bigger role on Mike D'Antoni's offensive scheme since he has made 10 or more field goals in seven straight contests. Even though James Harden remains the team's go-to guy on offense, Westbrook should remain a reliable asset due to his ability to both score and fill the stat sheet with ease. During that aforementioned seven-game stretch, the star guard is averaging 30.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 43.1 percent from the field.