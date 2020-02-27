Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Flirts with triple-double in win

Westbrook ended with 33 points (15-24 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 140-112 victory over the Grizzlies.

Westbrook returned after missing the previous game with a thumb injury, toying with the undermanned Grizzlies lineup. He got to the basket at will and was clearly a class above the Memphis backcourt. Westbrook has made minor adjustments to his game this season and the benefits are there for all to see. A reduction in three-point attempts is perhaps the most obvious change, something that many had been calling for over the past few seasons. The Rockets are going to be pushing for a high playoff seeding and as long as he is on the court, Westbrook should be a top-20 player.