Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Goes for 13 points

Westbrook scored 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-5 FT) and handed out six assists in Tuesday's preseason game against the Raptors.

Westbrook sat out the Rockets' first two exhibitions, but he was in the starting lineup alongside James Harden on Tuesday, playing 21 minutes in the Rockets' 134-129 loss. While Westbrook appeared to be at 100 percent health, he struggled from beyond the arc and committed a game-high five turnovers.