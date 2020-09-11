Westbrook went for 25 points (8-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 41 minutes during Thursday's Game 4 loss against the Lakers.

Westbrook bounced back from an ugly 10-point performance in Game 2 and has now recorded at least 25 points in Houston's last two contests while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor. It's a small sample size and the Rockets have lost both games, but Westbrook's upside in DFS contests -- which is quite high already -- would only increase if he can keep shooting at such a high clip during the rest of the postseason.