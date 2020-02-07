Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Goes off for 41 points in win
Westbrook produced 41 points (17-28 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Thursday's 121-111 win over the Lakers.
Westbrook hit a milestone on Thursday by scoring his 20,000th points and took over the game while James Harden struggled. While the Lakers had a relatively easy time getting inside due to Houston's new small-ball scheme, the undersized lineup, led by Westbrook, proved to be too fast for the Lakers. The new setup seems to fill Westbrook's skill-set well, but the team will have to wait for a game to continue that exploration, as the All-Star point guard will sit out the tail-end of the back-to-back Friday.
