Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Grabs 15 rebounds

Westbrook notched 29 points (11-27 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 120-105 loss to the Clippers.

One of the best rebounding guards in the league, Westbrook has notched double-digit boards in 17 games this season and routinely crashes the glass with efficiency for a player of his position. He averages 8.1 rebounds per game, but that's down from what he did in each of the past three seasons where he averaged over 10 boards per game.