Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Grabs 15 rebounds
Westbrook notched 29 points (11-27 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 120-105 loss to the Clippers.
One of the best rebounding guards in the league, Westbrook has notched double-digit boards in 17 games this season and routinely crashes the glass with efficiency for a player of his position. He averages 8.1 rebounds per game, but that's down from what he did in each of the past three seasons where he averaged over 10 boards per game.
More News
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Inefficient in loss•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Big scoring on efficient shooting•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Will play vs. Memphis•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Late scratch Monday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Not listed with starters•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...