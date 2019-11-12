Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Hits 26 points against New Orleans
Westbrook had 26 points (11-21 FG, 1-8 3PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 122-116 win at the Pelicans.
Westbrook hasn't been the offensive threat he was last season with the Thunder, partially because he has to share the ball-handling and scoring duties with James Harden. Having said that, Westbrook continue to fill the stat sheet on a nightly basis and should remain as one of the league's most productive guards in most formats.
