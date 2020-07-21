Westbrook (illness) is expected to take part in the Rockets' practice session Wednesday, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Westbrook's arrival in Orlando was delayed after he tested positive for COVID-19 in late June, but he's since made the trip to Florida and is believed to have completed the quarantine process while submitting two negative test results. Given his lengthy layoff from competitive basketball, Westbrook will presumably face some limitations in Wednesday's practice, and he'll likely sit out Friday's scrimmage with the Raptors as well. Assuming the point guard experiences no complications during the ramp-up process, he should be ready to go by July 31, when the Rockets take on the Mavericks in their first game of the season restart.