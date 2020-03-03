Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Inefficient in loss
Westbrook registered 24 points (9-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 125-123 loss at New York.
Westbrook didn't look sharp in this game, but he still extended his run of games scoring 20 or more points to 31 contests. The lack of efficiency stands out, but the star point guard has connected on 53.4 percent of his shots during his last 10 games. Based on his current form, this might have been nothing more than a bump on the road for one of the league's most dominant scorers.
