Westbrook dropped 31 points (10-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six boards, eight assists and one block in 38 minutes of his team's 120-116 win against Milwaukee on Sunday.

Westbrook came through in the clutch knocking down four free-throw attempts in the final minute to help his team overcome a late eight-point deficit for the Rocket's second win since the season restarted. Westbrook lead his team in scoring on a night where all five Houston starters finished in double figures. He'll face the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.