Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Late scratch Monday

Westbrook will not play in Monday's game against the Knicks due to a sore thumb, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Westbrook was originally not listed with the Rockets' starters, but he was reportedly going to be active. However, the team has officially opted to err on the side of caution and keep him sidelined. Eric Gordon will start alongside James Harden in the backcourt as a result. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Grizzlies.