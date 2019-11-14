Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Likely sitting Friday or Saturday
Westbrook is expected to sit one of the games during the Rockets' upcoming back-to-back Friday against the Pacers or Saturday against the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Westbrook has already sat out the second game of a back-to-back earlier in the year, so this could be the plan going forward. Westbrook underwent knee surgery during the offseason, and the Rockets will presumably do their best to keep him fresh for the postseason. He's averaging four-year lows in points (21.4), rebounds (8.0) and assists (6.9). However, he's raised his field-goal percentage to 45.3 over last year's mark of 42.8 percent.
