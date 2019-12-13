Play

Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Likely sitting Saturday

Westbrook will play Friday against the Magic but is expected to sit Saturday against the Pistons, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The veteran point guard was always a candidate to sit one game of the back-to-back, and it appears he'll be taking a seat Saturday. Westbrook is averaging 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.5 minutes this season and should see his usual workload Friday in Orlando.

More News
Our Latest Stories