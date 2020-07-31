Westbrook doesn't have a specific minutes restriction in place but is expected to see between 30-34 minutes during Friday's opener against the Mavericks, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook tested positive for coronavirus and was late to join the Rockets, practicing for the first time July 22 and seeing limited minutes in scrimmages. It sounds like there isn't much concern regarding his conditioning, but coach Mike D'Antoni will stop him from playing in excess of 35 minutes to be safe.