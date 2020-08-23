Westbrook (quad) is listed as out for Monday's Game 4 against Oklahoma City.
This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, particularly after coach Mike D'Antoni said Sunday that Westbrook remains without an official timetable. For now, the Rockets appear to be handling the All-Star's status on a game-to-game basis, so consider Westbrook questionable for Wednesday's Game 5.
More News
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Status undecided for Game 4•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Officially out for Game 3•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Progressing, still likely out•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Out for Game 2•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Out Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Set to miss start of first round•