Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Logs double-double pre-ejection
Westbrook provided 21 points (10=19 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 assists, five rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes in Thursday's 135-105 win over the Warriors.
Westbrook's day was coming to a close by the time he got his second technical foul, which sent him packing after posting a respectable line. In his last season with the Thunder, Westbrook's temper often got the best of him, especially as the season came to a close. While he seems content with his role in Houston, Mike D'Antoni will need to manage Westbrook with care down the stretch to keep the All-Star out of trouble.
More News
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Posts 36 points, 10 rebounds in win•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Booms again•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Goes off for 41 points in win•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Will play Thursday, rest Friday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Questionable Thursday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Officially out•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...