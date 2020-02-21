Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Logs double-double pre-ejection

Westbrook provided 21 points (10=19 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 assists, five rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes in Thursday's 135-105 win over the Warriors.

Westbrook's day was coming to a close by the time he got his second technical foul, which sent him packing after posting a respectable line. In his last season with the Thunder, Westbrook's temper often got the best of him, especially as the season came to a close. While he seems content with his role in Houston, Mike D'Antoni will need to manage Westbrook with care down the stretch to keep the All-Star out of trouble.