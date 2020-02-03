Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Looks doubtful for Tuesday
Westbrook is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against Charlotte due to a left thumb injury, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Although details surrounding the issue remains murky, Westbrook appears to have suffered the thumb injury during Sunday's win over New Orleans. An absence for Westbrook would put fantasy managers in quite the conundrum, as the Rockets play only three games this week, with the latter two coming as part of a Thursday/Friday back-to-back set. Westbrook has sat out at least one half of every back-to-back set this season, so if the thumb injury keeps him sidelined Tuesday, he would likely play one game at most this week. The star guard averaged 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists across 37.7 minutes per game in January but fell back to earth a bit in Saturday's win over the Pelicans, finishing with 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds while shooting 9-of-24 from the field.
