Westbrook underwent an MRI on Wednesday which revealed that he has a strained right quadriceps, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports. The point guard will be out for Friday's game against the 76ers, and he'll be re-evaluated before the start of the postseason.

Westbrook missed two prior games due to the quad injury, and was already set to sit out Wednesday's game against the Pacers for rest purposes in the second half of a back-to-back set, but it seems like he didn't feel quite right during Tuesday's loss to the Spurs, prompting the MRI. He's already been ruled out for Friday's game, which should result in more minutes for Austin Rivers, Ben McLemore and Eric Gordon. Those three would also stand to benefit if Westbrook missed any time during the playoffs. James Harden would get a significant usage boost as well.