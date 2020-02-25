Play

Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Not listed with starters

Westbrook isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Westbrook is listed as active for the contest, but he won't draw the start in this one. This may be because a few of the Rockets traveled to LA earlier in the day for a Kobe Bryant memorial service at Staples Center, causing the group to arrive at the arena later than usual.

