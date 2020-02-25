Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Not listed with starters
Westbrook isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Westbrook is listed as active for the contest, but he won't draw the start in this one. This may be because a few of the Rockets traveled to LA earlier in the day for a Kobe Bryant memorial service at Staples Center, causing the group to arrive at the arena later than usual.
More News
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Late scratch Monday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Shares offensive load with Harden•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Logs double-double pre-ejection•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Posts 36 points, 10 rebounds in win•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Booms again•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Goes off for 41 points in win•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...