Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Officially in Sunday, out Monday
Coach Mike D'Antoni confirmed that Westbrook would play Sunday against the Nuggets and sit out for rest purposes Monday in Utah, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
As anticipated, Westbrook's trend of sitting out one half of every back-to-back set will continue, even with backcourt mate James Harden (thigh) likely on track to miss both contests. With D'Antoni ruling Harden out Sunday and labeling him doubtful for Monday, Westbrook will likely be in store for an even higher level of usage than normal in the first game of the back-to-back set. Meanwhile, Eric Gordon will enter the starting five at shooting guard Sunday and should operate as the Rockets' primary scoring option Monday, assuming Harden joins Westbrook on the sideline.
