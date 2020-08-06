Westbrook (quad) won't play in Thursday's contest against the Lakers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
As expected, the Rockets will elect to hold out their star point guard, as Westbrook is currently battling a minor right quad bruise. Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore will likely see increased run in Westbrook's absence.
