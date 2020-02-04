Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Officially out
Westbrook (thumb) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's tilt against the Hornets, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Westbrook suffered the injury during Sunday's victory over the Pelicans. He was subsequently deemed doubtful for Tuesday's contest, so it is not surprising that he has been ruled out. Ben McLemore will get the start in his absence, while Austin Rivers and Eric Gordon could also see some extra usage. The All-Star point guard's next chance to suit up will come Thursday versus the Lakers.
