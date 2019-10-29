Rockets' Russell Westbrook: One assist shy of triple-double

Westbrook finished with 21 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and nine assists in Monday's win over Oklahoma City.

In his first game against his former team, Westbrook helped lead the way for Houston, which also got 40 points on 21 shots from James Harden. Westbrook was coming off of a triple-double Saturday against New Orleans.