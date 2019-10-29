Rockets' Russell Westbrook: One assist shy of triple-double
Westbrook finished with 21 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and nine assists in Monday's win over Oklahoma City.
In his first game against his former team, Westbrook helped lead the way for Houston, which also got 40 points on 21 shots from James Harden. Westbrook was coming off of a triple-double Saturday against New Orleans.
More News
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Posts triple-double in win•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Three dimes shy of triple double•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Removed from injury report•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Suffers dislocated finger•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Will not return Friday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Scores 22 in win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...