Coach Mike D'Antoni said following Thursday's win over the Lakers that he's "hopeful" Westbrook (quad) will play against the Kings on Sunday, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

"I think he has a real good shot at being ready [Sunday]," D'Antoni said, per Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston. "Having said that, we're not gonna push him." Westbrook's availability will be contingent on his being 100 percent, so a final decision may not be made until game day, but it looks as though things are currently trending in the right direction. He missed Thursday's tilt due to a minor right quad bruise.