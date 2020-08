Westbrook (quad) is out for Thursday's Game 2 against the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, Houston's No. 2 option will remain on the sidelines as he recovers from a right quad strain that's left him without a timetable for a return. In Westbrook's stead during Game 1, Eric Gordon scored 21 points, Jeff Green scored 22 points and Ben McLemore scored 14 points.