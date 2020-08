Westbrook (quad) is out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Thunder.

Westbrook is being considered day-to-day, but he's still been ruled out 24 hours in advance of Wednesday's Game 5, so it doesn't appear that he's especially close to a return. Eric Gordon (19.3 PPG) and Jeff Green (17.3 PPG) have taken on significant boosts in usage in Westbrook's absence during the series.