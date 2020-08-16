Westbrook (quadriceps) is officially listed as out for Tuesday's playoff game against the Rockets, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

While it was expected that Westbrook would miss at least some of the Rockets' playoff series against the Thunder, head coach Mike D'Antoni confirmed on Sunday that the star point guard will be out for Tuesday's game. Expect James Harden to carry even more of the offensive load while Westbrook is absent.