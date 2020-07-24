Westbrook will play in the first half of Friday's scrimmage against the Raptors, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Westbrook joined the Rockets for his first bubble practice Wednesday, and coach Mike D'Antoni will try not to over-exert the point guard by playing him limited minutes in Friday's action. As a result, we should see more minutes for the likes of Chris Clemons, Ben McLemore and Eric Gordon.