Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Playing Saturday, sitting Sunday
Westbrook will play Saturday against the Nets but sit out Sunday against the Pelicans, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
The Rockets continue to play it safe with Westbrook, who hasn't taken part in a back-to-back all season. In his absence Sunday, expect Austin Rivers to play a significant role.
