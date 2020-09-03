Westbrook amassed 20 points (9-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 Game 7 victory over the Thunder.

Westbrook exceeded his expected playing time, producing his best performance of the playoffs thus far. The Rockets needed every one of his 20 points, as James Harden ended with just 17 points on 4-of-15 shooting. Westbrook is still not back to his best by any means, but he's looking better by the game. Barring any injury setbacks, he should be ready to go for Game 1 of Houston's series against the Lakers on Friday.