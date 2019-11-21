Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Posts 25 in loss
Westbrook provided 25 points (8-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five assists and two rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Denver.
Westbrook had a relatively quiet game despite scoring 20-plus points for the eighth time on the year. The veteran point guard's counting stats have taken a minor hit in his first year in Houston, largely due to James Harden's high usage rate. That said, Westbrook's still turning out an excellent season and is averaging 21.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 33.0 minutes through 12 games.
