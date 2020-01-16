Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Posts 31-point triple-double

Westbrook had 31 points (11-22-FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-12 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds and a steal during Houston's 117-107 loss to Portland on Wednesday.

Backcourt partner James Harden's problems with the double-team gave Westbrook the keys to an offense that helped him secure his seventh triple-double of the season. This triple-double has value in more ways than one, considering it's the 31-year-old's first in 2020 and first with 30-plus points in the 2019-20 campaign. A lack of emphasis from the triple-double has allowed the former MVP some good scoring runs, such as the 28.6 points and 47.8 percent shooting averaged in his last five games.